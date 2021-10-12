ANTIOCH (BCN) — A 30-year-old Oakland man was arrested after allegedly holding a woman and young child against their will at a home in Antioch on Tuesday, police said.
Officers responded at about 10:20 a.m. to the 100 block of East Seventh Street, where they learned Lamar Harris had the 21-year-old woman and 3-year-old child inside the home and would not surrender.
Harris, who was also being sought by Oakland police, eventually surrendered after officers from the Antioch police crisis intervention team contacted him by phone.
The woman and child were found inside the home unharmed, and Harris was taken to county jail in Martinez, police said.
