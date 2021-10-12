SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire crews in the South Bay have contained a two-alarm fire that burned a boarded-up, vacant home in the Luna Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The San Jose Fire Department Twitter account posted that crews were responding to the structure fire on the 900 block of Oakland Road shortly after a call regarding the fire was received at 8:38 a.m.

The fire was burning at a boarded-up, unoccupied single-family residential home. A short time later a second alarm was called at the fire.

Oakland Road was closed in both directions between Horning Street and Madera Avenue during the fire. Approximately 14 units and 45 personnel were on scene at the height of the incident.

As of shortly after 11 a.m., the fire had been contained, but not controlled, according to fire officials. One person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.