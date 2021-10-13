LOS GATOS (BCN) — A small school district in Los Gatos reopened its two schools Wednesday after closing late last week due to several COVID-19 cases being reported among students and staff.

Loma Prieta Joint Union School District, which oversees more than 500 TK through eighth-grade students at Loma Prieta Elementary School and C.T. English Middle School on a shared campus at 23800 Summit Road in Los Gatos, shut down in-person instruction Friday and earlier this week as a precaution after at least nine students and staff members had tested positive.

The district on Friday and Monday completed COVID rapid testing on about 70 percent of its students as well as nearly all of its staff, and decided in consultation with Santa Clara County public health and education officials to reopen Wednesday.

In a letter to the community, district superintendent Kevin Grier laid out new policies that are going into effect upon the reopening of the schools Wednesday, including weekly testing starting next week for all students whose parents give consent.

“It can be easy to become complacent and forget that Covid remains present, even in our somewhat secluded mountain oasis,” Grier wrote. “I know that there have been times where I have become relaxed while attending events at friends’ houses or allowing my kids to attend activities at their friends’ houses.”

He continued, “Despite our current measures to create a Covid-safe school environment, we remain aware that the virus could appear on our campuses. We are committed to the safety of our students and staff while balancing the importance of having our students learn in-person with our trained educational experts.”

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.