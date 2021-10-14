BAY POINT (CBS SF) – Authorities in Contra Costa County are searching for four people suspected of assault with a deadly weapon after multiple people were attacked with a BB gun in Bay Point on Tuesday, including an attack that injured a 12-year-old girl.
According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, the girl was walking home from school on the 3300 block of Willow Pass Road around 3:20 p.m. when someone from a passing vehicle shot at her.
Deputies said there were two other similar incidents later that day in that area. Multiple victims suffered injuries.
Deputies said the suspects were seen in a silver-colored Kia Optima sedan and have released a photo of the suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office investigation division at 925-313-2667 or 925-313-2600. Tips can also be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us or be given anonymously by calling 866-846-3592.