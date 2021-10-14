SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — In a winner-take-all matchup featuring Major League Baseball’s longest-running rivals, the San Francisco Giants fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a game that could’ve been scripted in Hollywood but was played to a capacity crowd in the city by the bay.

The Dodgers scored first and, to the dismay of Giants fans everywhere, last when Cody Bellinger singled with one out in the ninth inning to send Justin Turner across the plate for what proved to be the winning run.

The victory means the Dodgers will play the Atlanta Braves for the pennant, giving them a chance to advance to their fourth World Series in the past five years.

The game ended with a controversial call that will be debated for decades. With a runner on, Max Scherzer struck out Wilmer Flores on a check-swing to finish off the Giants. First base umpire Gabe Morales rang up Flores on appeal but, on television replays, it didn’t appear he swung.

Scherzer, the Game 3 loser who came from Washington at the trade deadline, closed out a best-of-five series certain to go down among the several classics these franchises have played — right up there with the 1951 and ’62 clubs that each matched up in three-game tiebreakers for the NL pennant that the Giants won each time.

In the 24th and final meeting between these so evenly-matched rivals who knew everything about each other by this stage, it was only fitting they split at 12 apiece. The 107-win Giants edged the Dodgers for the NL West title on the final day, Los Angeles winding up one game back with 106 victories.

Mookie Betts had the Dodgers’ initial three hits with singles at the top of the lineup before Corey Seager’s RBI double in the sixth as the Dodgers finally got to Game 1 winner Logan Webb.

Webb pitched seven brilliant innings and allowed one run on four hits, striking out seven and walking one as he once more delighted a sellout crowd of 42,275 with their swirling orange rally towels and deafening “Beat LA!” chants.

The 24-year-old right-hander and two relievers shut out the Dodgers 4-0 here last Friday and Webb’s Sierra Elementary School in Rocklin held a day in his honor earlier this week.

Betts led off the game with a single but the Giants got out of it with an inning-ending double play and Webb faced the minimum through two.

Right-hander Corey Knebel opened for the Dodgers and gave up Buster Posey’s two-out double in the first, then pumped his fist striking out Brandon Crawford in a seven-pitch at-bat.

The Giants tied in the sixth inning on a solo home run blast by Darin Ruf.

Mookie Betts had a postseason career-high four hits and will lead the next step in LA’s championship defense at Atlanta for Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday.

Camilo Doval plunked Justin Turner with one out in the ninth and Gavin Lux then singled before Bellinger delivered his most meaningful hit in a scrutinized season.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report