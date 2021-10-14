SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Mission District tradition makes a comeback this weekend when Noise Pop holds its 20th Street Block Party this Saturday with headliners Y La Bamba, Con Brio and more.

The event on Saturday, October 16, is free for all attendees, but an RSVP in advance is required. There are also a limited number of Headliner Experience VIP passes. The free registration and tickets for purchase are available at 20thstreetblockparty.com.

Cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the 2021 edition of the 20th Street Block Party offers a diverse array of musical talents from the Bay Area and across the West Coast including Portland-based singer-songwriter Luz Elena Mendoza’s band Y La Bamba and SF funk/soul outfit Con Brio with special guest Sarah Clarke (best known for fronting like-minded Portland group Dirty Revival).

Additional performers include L.A. Witch, French Cassettes, Same Girls, King Isis, Louda Y Los Bad Hombres, and Strange Cities. Organizers said that advance RSVPs were being required this year to help manage attendance and ensure a safe (and socially distanced) experience for all.

Headliner Lounge ticket-holders will be treated to a private lounge and bar, exclusive outdoor viewing areas, complimentary adult beverages (21+ only), bites from some of the best restaurants in the Mission District, and other perks exclusive to pass-holders. Prices will increase next Monday.

A portion of proceeds from this year’s event will benefit two nonprofit organizations based in the Mission District. This year’s charity partners include 826 Valencia, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting under-resourced students and teachers as well as La Cocina that supports low-income food entrepreneurs across the Bay Area. Donations are being accepted at the door upon entry, as well as online when fans RSVP to reserve their spot.