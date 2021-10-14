SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Mission District tradition makes a comeback this weekend when Noise Pop holds its 20th Street Block Party this Saturday with headliners Y La Bamba, Con Brio and more.
The event on Saturday, October 16, is free for all attendees, but an RSVP in advance is required. There are also a limited number of Headliner Experience VIP passes. The free registration and tickets for purchase are available at 20thstreetblockparty.com.READ MORE: Wrong-Way Driver Arrested For DUI After Deadly Head-On Crash on Highway 101 in Rohnert Park
Cancelled last year due to the pandemic, the 2021 edition of the 20th Street Block Party offers a diverse array of musical talents from the Bay Area and across the West Coast including Portland-based singer-songwriter Luz Elena Mendoza’s band Y La Bamba and SF funk/soul outfit Con Brio with special guest Sarah Clarke (best known for fronting like-minded Portland group Dirty Revival).
READ MORE: Piedmont Police Seek 5 Juvenile Suspects In Carjacking
Additional performers include L.A. Witch, French Cassettes, Same Girls, King Isis, Louda Y Los Bad Hombres, and Strange Cities. Organizers said that advance RSVPs were being required this year to help manage attendance and ensure a safe (and socially distanced) experience for all.
Headliner Lounge ticket-holders will be treated to a private lounge and bar, exclusive outdoor viewing areas, complimentary adult beverages (21+ only), bites from some of the best restaurants in the Mission District, and other perks exclusive to pass-holders. Prices will increase next Monday.MORE NEWS: China Crackdown On Apple Store Targets Audible, Apps For Bible, Quran
A portion of proceeds from this year’s event will benefit two nonprofit organizations based in the Mission District. This year’s charity partners include 826 Valencia, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting under-resourced students and teachers as well as La Cocina that supports low-income food entrepreneurs across the Bay Area. Donations are being accepted at the door upon entry, as well as online when fans RSVP to reserve their spot.