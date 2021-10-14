ORANGE (CBS News) — Former President Clinton is currently in the hospital with a non-COVID-related infection, his spokesperson Angel Ureña said.
Mr. Clinton, 75, was admitted to UC Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday, the statement said. He is now "on the mend" and "in good spirits."
Word of the hospitalization was first made public in a tweet by Ureña Thursday evening.

His physicians said in a statement that Mr. Clinton had been diagnosed with an infection and was administered "IV antibiotics and fluid." After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is "trending down" and he is "responding to antibiotics well." He remains hospitalized for "continuous monitoring."