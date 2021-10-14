SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A woman died in a hit-and-run collision near San Francisco City Hall early Thursday morning, police said.
The collision was reported at 1:05 a.m. in the area of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street. The victim, a woman in her 30s whose name hasn't been released, was taken to a hospital and died there.
The driver didn't stay at the scene following the collision and remains at large. San Francisco police have not released a description of the driver and only described the vehicle as an SUV.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
