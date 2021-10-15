BERKELEY (BCN) – Berkeley police on Friday asked for the public’s help in finding a 65-year-old man reported missing.
Todd Kerr was last seen Monday in the 700 block of Harrison Street and is known to frequent Castro Valley, San Leandro and Hayward, according to police.
He was last seen wearing a gray beanie, gray and green plaid shirt and black pants and is described as being a white man about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, police said.
Berkeley police did not release a photo of Kerr but are asking anyone who recognizes him and sees him to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.