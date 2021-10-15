BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A 19-year-old and a juvenile suspected in a shootout in a West Berkeley neighborhood over Labor Day weekend were arrested and several weapons were seized, authorities said.

Berkeley Police said Friday that the arrests were connected with a shooting in the area of 10th and Addison streets on September 4.

According to a Berkeleyside report at the time, callers to 911 said they heard about eight to 10 shots and two vehicles were involved. The shootout also caused a panic at the nearby George Florence Park. No injuries were reported.

“During the September daytime shooting, several bystanders in the area had to run for cover—as suspects fired multiple bullets without regard for anyone else,” police said in a statement.

On Thursday, officers from the Berkeley Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and police in Santa Rosa, San Pablo and Vallejo served warrants at multiple Bay Area locations.

Authorities arrested two suspects, identified as a 19-year-old male from Santa Rosa and a 17-year-old male from Vallejo. Police said both suspects are gang members.

Police said several guns were also seized, including two assault rifles, four handguns, a 50-round drum magazine and ammunition.

It was not immediately known when the suspects would appear in court.