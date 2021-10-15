SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As of Friday morning, fully vaccinated individuals can now go unmasked at certain indoor places in San Francisco and Marin counties, according to health officials.

The relaxed rules apply for offices, gyms and certain other settings with 100% full vaccination, as COVID-19 cases recede and vaccination requirements for employees of businesses go into effect, health officials announced last week.

The revised mandate, which went into effect Friday, exempts the mask requirement in what officials described as “select” settings with 100% vaccination. All of the following requirements must be followed:

The host, employer or organizer has verified all individuals are fully vaccinated.

No more than 100 people are present.

The setting is not open to the general public.

A list of all individuals present is maintained.

Officials said additional indoor settings covered by the revised mask mandate included employee commuter vehicles, religious gatherings, and college classes.

While the rules have officially been relaxed, some San Francisco residents told KPIX they would likely remain cautious.

“I feel a little nervous that they’re lifting it at the gym and they’re lifting it in a lot of places now,” said Liz Watson as she passed through the Castro District in San Francisco on her way to work.

“Precautions are for everybody,” said San Francisco resident Michael Thorpe.

“You take on what your community takes on. If you see one person wearing a mask, it’s likely that there are other people in your community that needs you to wear a mask too, whether you want to or not.”

When asked if she would be keeping her mask on in the locations where rules were relaxed, Watson replied, “I think for now. We’ll see how it progressed but for now yeah. I just worry that it’s too soon, but I also know the rest of the country is kind of going the same way.”

Masks will still be required at grocery stores, retail shops, bars, and restaurants. Health officials have said lifting mask rules for those places will take a little longer.

Contra Costa County health officials announced Thursday the county will join San Francisco and Marin County in the loosening of mask requirements on November 1st. Other Bay Area counties will follow once they meet the criteria to lift masking rules.

Under state and federal laws, all people must continue wearing a mask on public transportation and in schools and hospitals.