FREMONT (BCN) — Police in Fremont on Friday asked for the public’s help to locate a missing at-risk 14-year-old.
Sahar Amiri was last seen Thursday near American High School after classes let out, according to the Fremont Police Department.READ MORE: San Jose Brothers, Los Angeles Resident Charged With Scamming Elderly Victim Out Of $140,000
Amiri is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with black shoulder-length hair and black eyes. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and blue and white Nikes.READ MORE: San Mateo Sheriff’s Office Searching For Suspects In Millbrae Home Invasion
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6800.MORE NEWS: Fire Burns 2-Story Home In South San Jose
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.