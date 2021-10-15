KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

THEATRE: DEAR SAN FRANCISCO

Now Showing

“Dear San Francisco: A High-Flying Love story” delivers BIG TIME on many levels. Produced by The 7 Fingers circus troupe from Montreal, it brings the wow, the wonder, the magic and the love for the City by the Bay. The show is performed in the intimate North Beach Theatre that was home for 45 years to Steve Silver’s Beach Blanket Babylon. This new production brings acrobats, dancers & artists from up north and around the world as well as from around the the Bay. It celebrates the city and the human body through powerful acrobatics, dance, music and words by poets we love like Ferlinghetti, Ginsburg and Kerouac.

I HIGHLY recommend this high-flying love story for locals and tourists alike. Be transported to a dreamy place for 90 minutes but reserve your seats soon for this mesmerizing, must see show will sell out.

clubfugazisf.com

FREE: NOISE POP BLOCK PARTY

Saturday Noon – 6pm

The place to be in San Francisco this Saturday is the Mission District for the Noise Pop 20th Street Block Party (between Harrison & Bryant). The best of indie bands perform: French Cassettes, L.A. Witch, Same Girls and more. La Cocina serves up a diverse selection of eats. Though the event is free, donations are encouraged with proceeds benefitting La Cocina & 826 Valencia.

cbsloc.al/3lKP3DK

EVENT: CUESA SUNDAY SUPPER

Sunday 7pm

Bay Area chefs, farmers & community come together this Sunday for the 18th annual Cuesa Sunday Supper – a farm-to-home feast. This live, virtual event will offer foodies and opportunity to bid on amazing chef dinners and experiences .

Plus there is a VIP dinner where you can enjoy a four-course feast as you view the virtual event by some of our best chefs: Kim Alter of Nightbird, Nicole & Stuart of State Bird Provisions or Chef Pim of Kin Khao.

cuesa.org

EAT: SAAP WING

There is a new tasty joint on the block: SAAP WING on 19th @ Broadway in UPtown Oakland. Chef Kobe brings authentic, tummy, crunchy, spicy, sweet & sour chicken wings to his tasty, little Thai restaurant. Come for the big, bangin’ flavoured wings but stay for the super tasty chicken curry. Open for lunch, dinner and to-go. Back to the wings – these are the best wings in the world. There I said it. I was never a wing man but I am now!

saapwing.com

MUSIC: ADELE

Out Now

“Easy on Me” is the new single from the forth coming album “30” by British siren Adele. The album was inspired by Adele’s emotional journey, as she put it, “taking care of heart and home.” The new song is Adele in fine voice at her heartbreaking best.

adele.com

