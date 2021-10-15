MILLBRAE (CBS SF/BCN) — Two burglars are on the run Friday after breaking into a Millbrae home the morning before and robbing the occupant at gunpoint, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded at 8:41 a.m. to the 500 block of Juanita Avenue, where the sole occupant of the home reported being awoken by two suspects who held him at gunpoint and ransacked the home.READ MORE: San Jose Brothers, Los Angeles Resident Charged With Scamming Elderly Victim Out Of $140,000
The suspects took several valuable items and then fled in a vehicle. They remain at large and the Sheriff’s Office did not release detailed descriptions of them.READ MORE: Fire Burns 2-Story Home In South San Jose
Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Detective Serrano at (650) 363-4066.MORE NEWS: Controversial NLDS Game 5 Checked Swing Call Will Linger Among Giants Fans For Generations
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.