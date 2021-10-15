ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A suspected DUI driver traveling the wrong way on U.S. Highway 101 in Rohnert Park hit another car head-on early Friday morning, killing the driver of the other vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened on southbound 101 at Golf Course Drive at about 4:45 a.m. A Ford Edge was headed northbound in the southbound No. 3 lane when it struck a Mazda 3 head-on.

The 23-year-old driver of the Mazda had to be extricated from the wreckage and was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, the CHP said.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 26-year-old David Stubbers of San Diego, was treated at a hospital and was determined to have been under the influence, the CHP said. He was released from the hospital and booked into the Sonoma County Jail on felony DUI charges.

There were no passengers in either vehicle and no other vehicles involved in the crash. The No. 3 lane of southbound 101 was blocked following the crash and during the investigation. The roadway was then reopened at 7:23 a.m.

The identity of the deceased driver was withheld pending family notification. Anyone with information about the crash were asked to call the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707) 588-1400.