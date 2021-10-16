ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Police in Alameda are asking for the public’s help finding a person of interest who may have information about a shooting that happened late Friday night.
The Alameda Police Department Twitter account posted the request seeking help identifying a person shown in two surveillance video images.
We are seeking your help in identifying the person shown below, as we believe they may have information about a shooting that occurred last night around 11:00 pm in the 2400 block of Santa Clara Ave.
Please contact APD’s Violent Crime Unit with any information, 510-337-8336. pic.twitter.com/ygWZ8Xx5L3
— AlamedaPD (@AlamedaPD) October 16, 2021
Police believe the man may have information about a shooting that happened Friday night at around 11 p.m. on the 2400 block of Santa Clara Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Violent Crime Unit at 510-337-8336.