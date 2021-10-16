WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — A wildland fire burning near Watsonville that forced evacuations after being sparked by a prescribed burn Friday afternoon was 10% contained by Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The Cal Fire CZU Twitter account posted about the so-called Estrada Fire at 7:17 a.m. Saturday, saying that fire crews had made good progress.

UPDATE: The #EstradaFire is 10% contained. Crews made significant progress overnight. #CaWx More updates coming. — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 16, 2021

As of 9 p.m. the Estrada Fire had charred 150 acres, but its forward progress had slowed. Cal Fire said on Twitter that crews were able to get fire retardant completely around the blaze and crews would be working through the night to strengthen direct control lines.

The wildfire is burning at Hazel Dell Road and Hidden Canyon.

UPDATE: The #EstradaFire is the result of the Estrada Ranch Prescribed Fire. The #EstradaFire is estimated to be 150 acres. #CaWx @sccounty — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 16, 2021

“My heart is kind of — I need to go home and put a few things in my car,” said Kim Miles who lives in Watsonville.

The 20-acre prescribed burn at Estrada Ranch was scheduled for 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday. It was intended to reduce dry fuel and prevent a wildland fire. Cal Fire warned residents on social media to expect to see smoke from the control burn.

It’s not yet known what happened to cause the flames to jump the line around 2:40 p.m.

Noe Torres, a Watsonville resident, said that, when he saw wildlife trying to escape the fire, he knew he had to prepare for the worst.

“I saw a bunch of wild turkeys coming down, that was scary,” Torres said.

Torres said he then turned on his sprinklers to protect his property.

Evacuation orders are underway near Summit and others are being told to prepare to leave their homes. It’s unknown how many residents have been ordered to leave.

Kim Miles said she’s preparing just in case the wind shifts.

“Absolutely,” she said. “Grab some personal things that can’t be replaced, pictures and whatnot, have my car ready if we need to go.”

When asked if she would be able to sleep tonight, she responded, “Very lightly.”

LATEST: #Estradafire There is fire retardant all around the fire, which is still estimated to be 150 acres. The fire has died down, and crews will be working throughout the night to strengthen direct control lines. #CaWx — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 16, 2021

At least 30 engines responded to the blaze which is flashing through hilly terrain covered in oak and grass.

At least seven Cal Fire air tankers attacked the fire in late afternoon but were grounded after nightfall.

Shortly before 6 p.m., Cal Fire CZU said the Santa Cruz County Sheriff had ordered evacuations for the Pajaro area in zones PAJ-E001, PAJ-E002, PAJ-E003 and PAJ-E007.

The Red Cross has established an evacuation center at the Corralitos Community Center.