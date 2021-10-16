CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN JOSE (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose.

The incident occurred on the highway at the Tully Road onramp, according to the CHP.

The collision was first reported at 2:48 a.m.

The CHP has issued a Sig-alert due to the collision, and several lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 101 have reportedly been closed as crews work the scene.

