OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An accident involving multiple vehicles on northbound I-880 in Oakland Saturday morning in slowing traffic in the area, according to reports.
The accident was first reported on I-880 northbound before 5th Avenue at around 8:15 a.m., according to social media posts. Initially all lanes were blocked and a sig-alert was issued.
One person claimed they saw a van swerve and hit a SUV, which lost control and hit the center divide. The witness said they saw airbags deployed.
A tweet by the KCBS Traffic Twitter account indicated that at around 9:12 a.m., the two left lanes were still blocked. Traffic was backed up to High Street.
CHP were advising drivers to avoid the area.