PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Pleasant Hill police are asking the public for help finding a man suspected of a stabbing they say sent the victim to the hospital with multiple wounds Wednesday night.

The stabbing took place in the 3000 block of Putnam Boulevard at Oak Park Boulevard, according to police. The victim suffered serious injuries and is in stable condition, police said.

The victim was skateboarding in the area with two friends when the suspect drove by and threw eggs at them, according to police.

The victim threw something back at the vehicle, causing damage, police said. Three people got out of the car and chased the victim.

Police said the driver of the suspect vehicle stabbed the victim multiple times, then fled. The suspects were last seen driving southbound on Putnam Boulevard into Walnut Creek.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model white four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, with a sunroof and damage to the right front passenger window or the right front windshield.

The assault suspect is described as a white man, 5’8″ tall, husky build, late teens or early twenties, with short dirty blond hair. Police have released a composite image of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the case or who has cameras on the exterior of their home or business in the area is asked to call the Pleasant Hill police investigations unit at (925) 288-4636.

