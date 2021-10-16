SANTA ROSA (AP) — A popular wildlife preserve in the San Francisco Bay Area has been stripped of accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums over concerns about the facility’s care for animals.
The association announced this week that it would deny its “gold standard” accreditation to Santa Rosa’s Safari West. The association’s commission noted “serious concerns with veterinary practices and care, and acquisition and disposition of animals.”READ MORE: Pleasant Hill Police Ask Public for Help Finding Stabbing Suspect
Safari West is appealing the decision.READ MORE: Alameda Police Seek Person of Interest in Friday Night Shooting
Executive director Keo Hornbostel says its operations remain largely unchanged in the decades since it first received accreditation. Hornbostel maintains there has been no compromising of vet care.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Estrada Fire Sparked by Cal Fire Controlled Burn Near Watsonville Now 10% Contained
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)