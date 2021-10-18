WASHINGTON (CBS SF/AP) — Much to the joy of San Francisco Bay Area children, Dr. Anthony Fauci says it will be safe to go trick-or-treating this year after traditional Halloween activities were cancelled last year over COVID fears.
Fauci said it will be especially safe for families who have members who are vaccinated.READ MORE: Mountain Lion Sighting Triggers Rohnert Park Middle School Lockdowns
Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday, Fauci said that it’s an important time of year for children, so “go out there” and “enjoy it.”
He added that people wanting to enjoy Halloween on Oct. 31 should consider getting the shots for that “extra degree of protection” if they are not yet vaccinated.READ MORE: Storm Door Swings Open; Fronts Stack Up In Pacific Heading Toward The Bay Area
COVID-19 vaccines so far have been approved for people 12 years and older. The Food and Drug Administration plans a meeting in late October to consider Pfizer’s request for emergency use authorization of its vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.
Nationwide, there are about 95,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. Fauci called the downward trend “good news” but cautioned against declaring a premature victory since cases have bounced back in the past.MORE NEWS: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell Dies Of Complication From COVID-19
He said he’d like to see cases drop to less than 10,000 a day before dropping COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, such as shedding masks indoors in public places.