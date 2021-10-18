OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A freight train derailed Monday near the Port Of Oakland, toppling over four tanker cars carrying sulfuric acid, but fortunately the dangerous chemical has not leaked onto the tracks, fire officials said.
Oakland Fire posted tweets around 12:30 p.m. reporting the derailment on the tracks at 1400 Middle Harbor Rd. near the Port of Oakland.
Six railcars derailed with four tanker cars toppling over on their side. Oakland Fire haz-mat teams were immediately dispatched to the scene.
Crews are on the scene of a train derailment in West Oakland / Port of Oakland area. As a precaution, the #OFD HazMat team has been activated. No confirmed hazardous material has been detected at this time. More details to follow. Approximately 6 train cars have derailed. pic.twitter.com/AkaZHSiPkT
There were no injuries reported in the derailment on the busy rail artery near Jack London Square.
Fire officials said the haz-mat teams preliminarily have not found any liquid leaking out of the toppled tanker cars and there was no immediate threat to the surrounding neighborhood.
