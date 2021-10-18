SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire crews in San Francisco have contained a fire at a residential building in Forest Knolls Monday afternoon that left one person with minor injuries, according to authorities.

The San Francisco Fire Department first posted about the fire on the 400 block of Warren Drive shortly after 12:30 p.m.

A short time later, fire officials tweeted that the fire had been contained and that neighbors had helped rescue one resident from the building.

UPDATE: Fire contained with 1 rescue/injury (will be okay) Cause was smoking. Thank you for the quick actions of neighbors who saved this man a life. https://t.co/DQF0box65L pic.twitter.com/9RSV40gKCn — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 18, 2021

The video posted by the SFFD showed a man being helped from a second-story window with a ladder that had been set against the building from the roof of a van.

A second clip showed flames coming out of the same window just after the rescue happened.

For context, this occured seconds after the rescue: https://t.co/QlWytXPDhL pic.twitter.com/SPe6wFpkF2 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 18, 2021

Authorities said that the man would be ok and that the fire was caused by smoking.