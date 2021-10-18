SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man standing near his disabled Honda Fit on Highway 237 late Sunday night was fatally struck when another motorist crashed into his vehicle, authorities said.

San Jose police said dispatch received calls reporting the fatal collision 10:41 p.m. on Highway 237 and Great America Parkway.

CHP Officer Ross Lee said several vehicles were involved in the crash.

Investigators said a driver had pulled his Honda Fit over onto the side of the road and got out of his vehicle. As he stood there, a Honda Accord veered off the highway and collided with the Fit, which then struck the man.

The Accord came to a stop in lanes 2 and 3 and was struck by another car.

The injured man was given CPR by emergency responders but was declared dead at the scene. The 34-year-old man’s identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.The driver of the Accord was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Authorities remained motorists of the dangers of standing outside their disabled vehicles on the freeway.

On Friday, a 54-year-old man died after crashing his vehicle into a sound wall and then apparently walking into the roadway of a main thoroughfare in Walnut Creek where a vehicle struck him.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. in the area of Ygnacio Valley and Oak Grove roads.

After crashing his sedan, the man got out of the car and walked into the roadway where he ended up in the path of a vehicle that struck him, city spokeswoman Betsy Burkhart said.

The man, identified by the Contra Costa County coroner’s office as Walnut Creek resident Adam Kao, died of his injuries a short time later and the woman whose vehicle struck him stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators.