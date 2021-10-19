FREMONT (CBS SF/BCN) — Fremont police arrested a man Monday evening believed to have stabbed another man during a fight that evening.
Officers responded at 7:03 p.m. to a report of a fight between two men on Chetwood Avenue and learned one had been stabbed and the other fled the scene, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, while officers identified and arrested Adarian Sheehy, 24, as the suspected stabber.
The case was one of two noteworthy ones Fremont police responded to late Monday. At 8:27 p.m., officers went to a shooting reported on Magellan Drive that sent an adult victim to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police said they identified a 17-year-old boy as being involved in the shooting, and both he and the adult said the shooting was accidental. Officers released the teen to a parent and said the victim was expected to survive.
