SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With as much as four inches of rain expected to fall in the San Francisco Bay Area by Monday, there are several steps you can take to prepare yourself for the rainy onslaught.
Water can collect quickly, especially during the Sunday-Monday atmospheric river. Here are some tips:
- Clean out the gutters on your home to prevent water from collecting on your roof
- Test your sump pump to make sure it’s working properly
- Rake the fallen leaves in your yard, but not into your street where they can clog storm drains
- Check the storm drains on your street, removing any debris that may be blocking the grates
- Be aware of low-elevation spots that could flood
- Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. Remember, just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.
- Store emergency items such as first aid kits, flashlights and portable radios in a safe, high place.
- Store drinking water in closed, clean containers in case water service is interrupted. Allow one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days.
- Check where to purchase or pick up free sand bags in your area
- Use extreme caution around downed trees and slow down for debris in the street
- Remove hazardous materials (paints/chemicals, etc.) from flood prone areas such as garages and sheds
- Treat all non-working traffic signal lights at intersections as stop signs
- Avoid all downed power lines and objects touching them. Report downed lines to your local authorities