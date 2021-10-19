SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A shooting in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood early Tuesday morning left a 37-year-old man injured, police said.
Officers responded at 3:46 a.m. to the shooting reported in the 200 block of Shipley, an alleyway south of Folsom Street.
Police said a male and female suspect approached the victim, shot him and then fled in a vehicle. They remain at large and investigators did not immediately release detailed descriptions of them.
The 37-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.