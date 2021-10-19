MONTREAL (AP) — Rookie Jonathan Dahlen scored his first two goals in his second career game, and the San Jose Sharks blanked the Montreal Canadiens 5-0 on Tuesday night.

Erik Karlsson and Timo Meir each had a goal and two assists for the Sharks. Kevin Labanc also scored.

Adin Hill stopped all 21 shots he faced for the Sharks, who won their second straight to start the season and have won 10 straight overall against Montreal.

Canadiens goalie Jake Allen stopped 20 of 25 shots as Montreal lost its fourth straight to start a season for the first time since 1995.

Dahlen opened the scoring just 1:22 into the first period, working with Meir to redirect Brent Burns’ shot from the blue line.

Dahlen added his second goal on a counterattack just over a minute later. Logan Couture found the Swede on a 2-on-1 and doubled the Sharks’ lead.

Karlsson scored San Jose’s third goal just before the first intermission. His shot from the blue line deflected onto David Savard and past Allen.

On the power play, Meier accepted Couture’s pass and beat Allen to put San Jose 4-0 at 3:09 of the second period.

Labanc scored with about 5 1/2 minutes left in the game, his first of the season..

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Ottawa on Thursday.

Canadiens: Host Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

