SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) — Preparing to spend $96 million in federal stimulus funds, Sonoma County is holding one last town hall Wednesday to gather suggestions for using the money.
Residents will be asked about any challenges they or their loved ones have experienced because of the pandemic, what support they have received and how it can be improved, and what solutions or support the county should consider.
The county received the federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in March.
Wednesday’s town hall is the last in a series of them to gather feedback. More information about the county’s plans for the funds, as well as a link to a survey where residents can provide further input until Friday, can be found at the county’s website.
County staff will use the community input to create recommendations that the Board of Supervisors will consider at a meeting in December.
The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. and will be held virtually. People can register on Zoom.