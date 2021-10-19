OAKLAND (CBS SF) — While freighters languish in the waters off the Southern California coast, Port Of Oakland officials issued a plea Tuesday to shipping companies, asking them to reroute their vessels to the docks of their massive facility.

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are now running 24/7 operations on the orders of President Joe Biden, hoping to end the backlog of ships and their cargo which has led to nationwide shortages and raising consumer prices.

Still freighters are backed in a holding pattern off the coast. That’s not case in Oakland, the West Coast’s second largest shipping facility.

“There’s no congestion at the Oakland seaport, and we’re ready for more business,” Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes said in news release. “We need ocean carriers to reinstate services in order to stabilize the supply chain, and our import and export partners echo this sentiment.”

The Port said containerized cargo volume is up 4.2 percent in 2021 but insisted there’s capacity for more. That’s in stark contrast to Southern California ports where up to 70 ships daily wait at anchor for berth space.

Oakland officials said the port has not experienced vessel backlogs since August.

According to port officials, 54 vessels stopped in Oakland last month — the lowest vessel call total since 2015. As a result, September import volume declined 13 percent from September 2020. Exports were down 18 percent.

They also insisted that import cargo would be available for pick-up within days of discharge from ships. That hasn’t been the case at some ports where congestion has trapped import containers for weeks.

“We have capacity in Oakland that needs to be put to use,” Brandes said.