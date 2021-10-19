MARIN CITY (CBS SF/BCN) — Police arrested five suspects in an organized group theft from a clothing store in Corte Madera Wednesday after an alert witness called police to share the license plate of a getaway vehicle.
The witness called Central Marin police with the vehicle’s license plate, description and direction it traveled Wednesday afternoon, after five suspects grabbed armfuls of merchandise from the Lululemon shop at The Village and fled.READ MORE: Flames Rip Through Mountain View Strip Mall; Force Evacuation Of Nearby Hotel
San Francisco police located the car a short time later and Central Marin police arrested all five suspects in San Francisco, along with an estimated $21,000 in merchandise.READ MORE: Storm Systems Building In Pacific; Potent Atmospheric River Bearing Down On Bay Area
Two of the suspects were adults — Tre’jor Barber, of Pacifica, and Tiairrah Jones, of San Francisco, both 19 — and three were juveniles ages 17, 16, and 14.
All five were arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft and conspiracy.MORE NEWS: SF Marina District Residents Fed Up With Brazen Crime Spree Hire Private Security
