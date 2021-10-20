FRESNO (CBS SF) — A search and rescue team succeeded in locating a hiker from Palo Alto Tuesday after she went missing for 48 hours near Ershim Lake, according to the Fresno County Sheriff.
The team, made up of members from the Fresno County Sheriff's Department and Main County Search and Rescue, located 49-year-old Jolly Bose, uninjured, after she was separated from her group while they were hiking the Dusy Ershim Trail.
Rescue efforts began Sunday afternoon, with a total of 35 deputies and volunteers working to locate Bose. Drones, helicopters, airplanes, horses, jeeps and ATVs were used in the search in a remote area at an elevation of more than 10,000 feet.
The team found Bose about 5 miles away from where she was separated from her group. While she awaited her rescue, Bose endured five inches of new snow and overnight temperatures in the teens.
After her rescue, Bose reunited with her family.