PETALUMA (BCN) – Petaluma police are seeking a man who allegedly drove his vehicle alongside a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday night and tried to get her to come to the car.
A report came in at 8:23 p.m. about the girl walking home along North Webster Street approaching Bodega Avenue where the man drove alongside her and told her "come here" three times, police said.
When the girl said her mother was parked nearby, the man made a U-Turn and drove away the opposite direction, according to police.
The girl described him as a bald, older white man with a gray and white goatee and had an older, small and white vehicle with significant dents and scratches, police said.
Local school officials have also been notified of the encounter and are working with Petaluma police, who are checking for any video surveillance in the area that may have captured the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Officer B. Haug at (707) 781-1220 or bhaug@cityofpetaluma.org.
