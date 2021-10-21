MARIPOSA COUNTY (CBS SF/AP) — A young Northern California family who was found dead after going on a hike in Sierra National Forest were killed by hyperthermia and possible dehydration after walking for hours in triple-digit heat.

John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were all found dead on a hiking trail Aug. 17 after a family friend reported them missing.

The temperatures in the Hite’s Cove area of the forest were up to 105 degrees along a steep trail that had no shade, and the family had been carrying only one 85-ounce water container, less than 3/4 of a gallon, Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

The temperature when they started the hike at 8 a.m. was 79 degrees. The cause of death of the family’s dog was undetermined, but it’s believed the dog was also suffering from heat-related issues.

According to Fresno CBS affiliate KGPE-TV, Gerrish was from the United Kingdom and met Ellen Chung in San Francisco before they relocated to Mariposa during the pandemic in 2020.

Mariposa County Sheriff’s investigators have worked with toxicologists, environmental specialists, the FBI and other experts. They had already ruled out the causes being related to a gun or any other weapon, extreme heat, a lightning strike, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, cyanide exposure, illegal drugs, alcohol or suicide.

“From the beginning, the Gerrish and Chung family have been our top priority as we’ve dealt with this horrible event, and our office has dedicated an entire team to this case and we have partnered with over 30 local, state and federal agencies,” said Briese.

The deaths led the Bureau of Land Management to close campgrounds and recreation areas along 28 miles (45 kilometers) of the river, between the towns of Briceburg and Bagby, when water samples downstream from where the family died showed high levels of toxic algae.

Briese said the family did not drink water with toxic algae, and there was no evidence they accessed any mines.

“We do not have any evidence indicating that Jonathan, Ellen or Miju ingested any of that water.”

