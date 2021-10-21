(CBS Boston) — With six teams on a bye again this week, setting a fantasy lineup is still a challenge. The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Los Angeles Chargers have some of fantasy football’s most productive players on their rosters, and they all have the week off. The available substitutes pale in comparison.

One recommended start, if you’re lucky enough to have him stashed on your bench, is Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. The Falcons are coming off a bye week, and will welcome back receiver Calvin Ridley. They also face a Miami Dolphins defense that gives up a whopping 417.8 yards and 29.5 points per game, both among the worst in the league.

CBSSports.com’s Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings Sr. have broken down the Week 7 matchups and come up with their best options for you this week. The full list of players is below. To hear their reasoning, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast. For more fantasy advice, head over to the CBSSports.com fantasy football section, where the guys have weekly posts each week breaking down the latest news and analysis.

Jamey’s Starts

QB: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons @ Miami Dolphins, (Start of the Week), Projected Points: 21.2 (22.1 PPR)

QB: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 21.2 (22.7 PPR)

RB: Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles @ Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 7.6 (11.3 PPR)

RB: Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 7.0 (9.0 PPR)

WR: Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts @ San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 6.0 (11.4 PPR)

WR: Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 7.2 (13.0 PPR)

Dave’s Starts

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 20.2 (20.5 PPR)

RB: Darrel Williams, Kansas City Chiefs @ Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 11.0 (14.4 PPR)

RB: J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team @ Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 6.6 (10.7 PPR)

WR: Sterling Shepherd, New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 6.6 (13.2 PPR)

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 9.2 (14.9 PPR)

Heath’s Starts

QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 17.0 (17.2 PPR)

RB: Devontae Booker, New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 6.2 (9.2 PPR)

RB: Devonta Freeman, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 7.2 (10.2 PPR)

WR: Sterling Shepherd, New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 6.6 (13.2 PPR)

TE: Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team @ Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 5.4 (9.4 PPR)

Jamey’s Sits

QB: Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team @ Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 16.0 (17.5 PPR)

RB: Devontae Booker, New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 6.2 (9.2 PPR)

RB: Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 7.2 (9.3 PPR)

WR: DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 8.8 (13.5 PPR)

WR: Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Projected Points: 7.6 (11.4 PPR)

Dave’s Sits

QB: Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts @ San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 15.4 (16.1 PPR)

RB: Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 7.8 (12.1 PPR)

WR: Corey Davis, New York Jets @ New England Patriots, Projected Points: 5.8 (10.2 PPR)

WR: Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 6.0 (12.1 PPR)

WR: Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots vs. New York Jets, Projected Points: 6.6 (11.8 PPR)

Heath’s Sits

QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 17.0 (17.2 PPR)

RB: Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Rams, Projected Points: 5.6 (9.6 PPR)

WR: Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 5.8 (10.7 PPR)

WR: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 6.4 (11.6 PPR)

TE: Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals vs. Houston Texans, Projected Points: 7.0 (11.2 PPR)