FREMONT (CBS SF/BCN) — While Fremont police arrested one man in connection with a shooting outside a nightclub earlier this month, they requested the public’s help Thursday in seeking another suspect.

Detectives arrested Alejandro Soria, 24, of Fremont, on Oct. 12 on suspicion of several offenses, including brandishing an unloaded firearm and possession of a concealed firearm, following the Oct. 8 shooting outside the Mojo Lounge on Peralta Boulevard.

Police are searching for a second suspect they say fired the same gun into the air after Soria first pointed it at a security guard when the pair was denied entry to the Mojo Lounge. The security guard pointed out that the gun was unloaded and Soria allegedly went and retrieved a loaded magazine, police said.

Soria handed the gun to the other suspect, who fired it into the air before pointing it at the guard and then fleeing with Soria from the area.

During searches following Soria’s arrest, police said they found two handguns without serial numbers.

Police are continuing the search for the second suspect, described as a Hispanic man between 18-20 years old who is 5 feet 9 inches tall with an average build, and was clean shaven and last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue face mask and blue jeans.

Police encourage anyone with information about this investigation or the shooting suspect to contact their Major Crimes Task Force at (510) 790-6660, or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP FREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777, or via the web.

