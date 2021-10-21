OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A retired Oakland police captain and former head of the Ceasefire program was wounded during a fatal shooting during an apparent robbery attempt at a gas station Thursday, according to local law enforcement officials.

Ersie Joyner was at Highland Hospital being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, Alameda County Sheriff spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly confirmed to KPIX.

The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. in the 1700 block of Castro Street in West Oakland, according to ShotSpotter data. Responding officers arrived on the scene to find Joyner and one other man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Sources told KPIX three people at the gas station had approached Joyner at the gas station and there was an exchange of gunfire. Two of the suspects fled in a black Nissan sedan after the shooting and the third died at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

Joyner served with the Oakland Police Department for 28 years. He made a name for himself in Bay Area law enforcement in the 2000s as head of Ceasefire, a strategy in which police, prosecutors, community leaders and service providers meet with reputed gang members to reduce gun violence. Currently, Joyner is a security consultant for several cannabis-related businesses in Oakland.

Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said Joyner was in serious but stable condition and “fighting for his life.”

The shooting death was the city’s 115th homicide of the year.

This story will be updated.