PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Police in Palo Alto have arrested a man for indecent exposure following an incident at a city park over the weekend.
Around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to Pardee Park on Center Street after a woman accompanying two kids said she saw the suspect in the playground with his pants down and masturbating. No one else was at the playground at the time and that the suspect did not notice the victim, police said.
The victim said the children in her care did not see the suspect or his actions.
Officers arrested the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Uiha Haano Fakapelea of East Palo Alto, without incident. Fakapelea was issued a misdemeanor citation for indecent exposure.
Police said he was also cited on outstanding misdemeanor warrant for openly displaying an imitation firearm in a public place and another outstanding warrant for trespassing.
It was not immediately known when Fakapelea would appear in court on the charges.