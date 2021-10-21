MARIN (BCN) — Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit will have a new general manager starting next month, the train agency announced this week.
Eddy Cumins will join SMART on Nov. 29, replacing current general manager Farhad Mansourian, who announced earlier this year that he would be retiring to spend more time with his family.
Cumins comes from the Utah Transit Authority, where he served as chief operating officer, and also served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force in various capacities.
“This is a terrific hire for SMART,” the agency’s board of directors said in a statement. “Eddy brings a wealth of transportation management, including railroad management and operations experience, within a diverse rail transportation industry.”
SMART began service to the public in 2017, with the 45-mile system including several stations in Sonoma and Marin counties. An extension to Windsor is planned to open by the end of the year and future extensions are planned for Healdsburg and Cloverdale, according to the agency.
