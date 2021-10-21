FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A 31-year-old Fairfield man was being held in Solano County jail for driving under the influence and murder after a hit-and-run collision claimed the life of a bicyclist Wednesday evening.

Fairfield police said officers were dispatched Wednesday evening to a collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist on North Texas Street near Wisconsin Street.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered a 53-year-old Fairfield man suffering from fatal injuries. His identity was being withheld pending notification of next to kin.

The driver involved in the collision had fled the scene.

Officers and dispatchers combed through the city’s camera system and located video of the collision, identifying the vehicle — a Nissan SUV — that was involved. They were able to track down the license plate number.

Investigators got a search warrant for the driver’s residence and an arrest warrant for him. Shortly after midnight, the driver — Nadhir Ghuzi — was taken into custody. The involved vehicle was also located in the garage and taken as evidence.

From the investigation, alcohol impairment and speed were believed to be a factor.

Ghuzi was booked into the county jail for murder, driving under the influence and violating his probation. He was on probation for a prior DUI conviction.