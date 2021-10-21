SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A bank robbery was reported late Wednesday morning at the Stonestown Galleria mall complex in San Francisco, police said.
The robbery was reported at 11:44 a.m. at a Wells Fargo bank in the 500 block of Buckingham Way.
The suspect, a man believed to be in his 40s, entered the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled and remains at large as of Thursday, according to police.
Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.