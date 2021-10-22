HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Two separate truck crashes fouled the Friday morning commute along Interstate Highway 880 in the East Bay.
The California Highway Patrol said the first crash happened on the I-880 northbound transition road to Tennyson Road in Hayward. A big rig flipped on its side in a solo collision just before 7 a.m.
The driver was not injured in the crash and there was no word on the cause.
The crash closed the on-ramp from eastbound Tennyson Road to northbound I-880, as well as the off-ramp to westbound Tennyson Road from northbound I-880 for nearly four hours.
Just about the time that crash was finally cleared, a dump truck carrying gravel overturned about eight miles south on the I-880 southbound off-ramp to Thornton Ave. in Newark.
The CHP said the offramp would be closed while the gravel was cleaned up and the truck uprighted and removed.
There were no injuries in the second crash and no word on what caused it.