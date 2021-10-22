Max Darrow reporting.

FREMONT (KPIX 5) – Fremont neighbors of movie director Joel Souza are stunned after learning he was wounded in a deadly shooting on the set of a movie featuring Alec Baldwin.

The shooting took place Thursday on the set of the western film “Rust,” which was being filmed near Santa Fe, New Mexico. Investigators said Baldwin fired a prop-gun on set, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and sent Souza to the hospital.

Court records reveal an assistant director handed Baldwin the prop gun and indicated it was safe to use moments before the shooting. A search warrant reveals the assistant director did not know it was loaded with live rounds, according to the Associated Press.

“I was really surprised,” neighbor Felicidad Go said. “Joel is a really good neighbor.”

Sam Bidkaram told KPIX 5 he watched Souza grow up. “He always wanted to be a writer for the movies,” he said.

Bidkaram was stunned when he learned about the shooting.

“I didn’t believe it. My wife told me – she said that Joel was hurt. I said, ‘He’s hurt?’ She said, ‘Oh he’s on TV, they were making a movie in New Mexico there with Baldwin, and something happened with a loaded gun,’” he said.

Souza has since been released from the hospital and is expected to be okay, a relief to his longtime neighbor.

“Oh he’s a great guy. He’s very nice, very polite, very respectful. He picked up quite a bit from his mother,” Bidkaram said.