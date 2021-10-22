KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

MUSIC: Coldplay

“Music of the Spheres” is the ninth album by Coldplay and this one is a far-out cosmic voyage with a hopeful, life is beautiful message. Chris Martin and crew crank the optimism factor to eleven on this new downloadable record and push hope and joy to the max on every track. I’ll take it, we need the feel goods and the British foursome bring it. Coldplay will soon be embarking on a world tour with stops planned in the Bay Area in April of 2022. I’ll see you in the “hopeful” section!

https://www.coldplay.com

TV: Ghosts

Thursdays 8 p.m.

Another British export, Ghosts is remade for American TV audiences. Ghosts focuses on freelance journalist Sam and unemployed chef Jay who inherit Woodstone, the country estate owned by Sam’s newly deceased great aunt. Jay looks at the place and sees either a quick sale or a mounting pile of renovation debts, but Sam sees a lovely bed-and-breakfast and the perfect place to raise kids. But then things get ghostly and comedy ensues. The show is now 3 episodes in and it’s good clean, ghostly family fun. Watch it now, streaming on CBS digital platforms.

https://www.cbs.com/shows/ghosts/

EAT: Calavera

2337 Broadway, Oakland

Oakland restaurant Calavera celebrates the food & culture of Mexico. This week they are celebrating all things Mezcal. I enjoyed a tasting of Bozal mezcal for National Mezcal Day. Bozal is made in Sonoma county by August Sebastiani. Calaveras has an orgy of Mezcals available for all (more than 260) and has six featured Mezcal cocktails. The Uptown Oakland restaurant is also celebrating Day of the Dead next week with: special food offerings, tasty tacos & specialty cocktails too. Stop by Calavera on Broadway in Oakland, you’ll be happy you did.

https://calaveraoakland.com

EAT: SF Restaurant Week

Now though Sun 24th

Our restaurants need your support now more than ever. There are special pre-fixe menus for lunch ($15) and dinner ($40). Search the site to see if your fave restaurants are participating.

https://www.sfrestaurantweek.com/restaurants/

SAVE THE DATE: Drag Bunch

Sunday Oct 31st Noon – 2 p.m.

The HalloQUEEN brunch at The Fairmont Hotel atop Nob Hill, SF is the hottest Halloween ticket in town. Join drag stars Carne Asada & Juanita More & Sister Roma for this spooktacular affair.

https://www.fairmont-san-francisco.com/event/halloqueen-drag-brunch/

FAIR: Alameda County Fair

Now through October 31st

Enjoy all the fun and flavor of the fair, at Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton. This Summer fair returns for a Fall audience but offers all the usual food vendors, fair rides, market stalls and fan favorites (piggy races & livestock pens). Check the website for fair times.

https://annual.alamedacountyfair.com

FESTIVAL: Outside Lands

October 29th – 31st

Golden Gate Park in SF is the place to be for three days of magic music, foodie fun & wonderful wines. The Gastro Magic stage brings rock stars & rock star chefs together for culinary hi-jinx. Music headliners this year are: Lizzo, The Strokes & Tame Impala. Some tickets still available via online partner sites.

https://www.sfoutsidelands.com

BREWS: 21st Amendment in SF

Sunday – Wednesday 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday 11:30 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

The little SF brewery that could has come of age and is celebrating its 20th year. One of the early innovators, 21st Amendment helped put San Francisco on the brewery map. Check the website for special brews and happenings at their venues in SF and San Leandro.

https://www.21st-amendment.com

CHARITY: Good Tidings

Sunday 5:30 p.m.

The home of SF Giants, Oracle Park, is hosting the Good Tidings Gala this Sunday. Pop star Jason Mraz headlines. Proceeds create environments for athletics, the arts, education and wonder for under served youth. Honored to be on board as auctioneer for this important community event.

https://goodtidings.org