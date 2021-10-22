MONTEREY COUNTY (CBS SF) – California Highway Patrol officers initiate an enforcement stop on a suspected DUI driver Thursday, but were surprised when they uncovered 48 pounds of methamphetamine.
Early Thursday morning, at approximately 1:30 am, CHP officers conducted an enforcement stop on a car traveling northbound on US-101 south of Chualar. After the driver, a 44-year-old Pomona man, was contacted by authorities, he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI.READ MORE: 'He's In Good Spirits;' Former OPD Capt. Ersie Joyner Recovering After Shooting; Remains in ICU
Upon further investigation, officers found what appeared to be methamphetamine on the driver’s person. During a search of his car, several vacuum sealed packages containing methamphetamine were located throughout the vehicle.READ MORE: Fremont Neighbors Of Movie Director Joel Souza Stunned Over Shooting On Set Of Alec Baldwin Movie
The Multi-Agency Detail for Combating Auto Theft (MADCAT) assisted CHP Monterey officers with the investigation, which resulted in the seizure of additional narcotics located at a residence. The total street value of the seizure is estimated at approximately $180,000.MORE NEWS: Pfizer Scientist Testifies Against Holmes in Theranos Trial
The 44-year-old driver from Pomona was booked into the Monterey County Jail and charged with driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine for sale, and transporting methamphetamine with the intent of sale.