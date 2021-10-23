REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Evacuation warnings have been issued for areas of San Mateo County after the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch and wind advisory Saturday afternoon for portions of the CZU Lightning Complex burn area.

The weather service’s flash flood watch and wind advisory now increases the potential for debris flows, downed trees and power outages in the affected areas.

The evacuation warnings are effective immediately, according to a joint statement by Cal Fire, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department, the San Mateo County Fire Department and San Mateo County.

On Saturday, KPIX interviewed Tom O’Connor, who lives in a rural part of San Mateo County near the CZU Complex burn scar, as he picked up sandbags in La Honda.

“It’s amazing how fast these go,” O’Connor said. “Last year I came down and they were all gone within a couple of hours.”

O’Connor grabbed 10 sandbags in the hope of keeping his property and his daughter’s property safe from water damage.

The evacuation warnings are for the following areas:

South Coast Zone SMC-E019, which includes Ano Nuevo State Park, Whitehouse Canyon Road and areas south of Gazos Creek Road east of Highway 1; South Coast Zone SMC-E038, which includes Butano State Park and the community of Barranca Knolls, west of Cloverdale Road; The communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park in Zone SMC-E018;

The community of Butano Canyon in Zone SMC-E098.

These areas will be upgraded to evacuation orders at 8 a.m. Sunday. According to officials, as Sunday morning progresses, and winds and rain increase, downed trees, tree branches and mudslides could impact evacuations. Electricity could also be impacted.

Half Moon Bay High School will open at 8 a.m. Sunday as a temporary evacuation point (TEP). The school is located at 1 Lewis Foster Dr., Foster City.

A live interactive evacuation map is available at http://community.zonehaven.com

