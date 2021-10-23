MONTEREY (CBS SF/BCN) — A Good Samaritan who had stopped to help an injured deer on state Highway 68 in Monterey County suffered severe injuries when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.
Monterey Police said officers had initially responded at 8:57 p.m. Thursday to a report of the injured deer in the area of Highway 68 and York Road, and minutes later learned a male motorist had gotten out of his vehicle and tried to cross the highway on foot to aid the deer when a vehicle traveling west struck him.
The victim was taken to Natividad Medical Center to be treated for what police called "significant" injuries and an update on his condition was not immediately available.
The driver of the vehicle that struck him did not stop and fled west. Witnesses described the vehicle as an early 2000s import sedan with possible front-end damage.
Investigators have not found the suspect or vehicle. Any witnesses, or business owners and residents with surveillance cameras in the area, are asked to contact Monterey police if they have any information. People can call Detective Detective Kim Zook at (831) 646-3810 or can call a tip line at (831) 646-3840.