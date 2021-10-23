HERCULES (BCN) — A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck in Contra Costa County early Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake hit at 6:34 a.m. and was centered about two and a half miles southeast of Hercules, according to the USGS.READ MORE: Flash Flood Watches Issued As Storm Aims at Fire-Scarred Northern California
The earthquake had a depth of just over six miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said.READ MORE: New Facebook Whistleblower Says Executives Shrugged as Algorithm Stoked Hate, Misinformation
There were no reports of injuries or damage have been received. No additional information is available at this time.MORE NEWS: San Jose Woman Killed By Stray Bullet In Mexican Drug Gang Shootout
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.