SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A cyclone developing off the Northwest coast slammed a potent atmospheric river into the Bay Area Sunday, dumping nearly 7 inches of rain in Kentfield and nearly 2 inches in San Francisco over a 24-hour span, triggering urban and small stream flooding warnings.

The wettest spot in the Bay Area was the Marin County community of Kentfield where as of 8:30 a.m. nearly 7 inches of rain had already fallen.

Meanwhile, a large tree branch fell onto BART tracks, halting Sunday morning service between between Daly City and Balboa Park for more than an hour before it was removed.

The National Weather Service said the storm’s arrival in San Francisco was a little ahead of schedule on Saturday night with steady downpours.

“If anything, precipitation, is over performing with values already around 1.25 for downtown San Francisco,” weather service forecasters said in the 3:45 a.m. update. “Mt Tamalpais has reported 0.79 inches alone in the last hour with 6 hour values overnight of 3.34 inches. That’s of course one of the wettest spots.”

The atmospheric river has been elevated to a Category 5, the highest designation on the Scripps Institution of Oceanography Extreme Weather Lab scale and has triggered a litany of severe weather warnings and watches for the Bay Area.

Among those were a flash flood watch, an urban and small stream flood advisory for San Francisco, a wind advisory and gale and hazardous surf warnings along the coast.

From 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, the weather service said 1.62 inches had fallen in drought parched San Francisco. The totals for the month have now passed the Gold Rush year of 1849 for 7th wettest October on record for Downtown San Francisco and plenty more was on the way.

Authorities have issued an evacuation order for hundreds of homes in and around the CZU Lightning Complex Fire burn scar zone in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The order goes into effect on Sunday at 8 a.m. in parts of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.

“Things will go down hill in a hurry in the Santa Cruz mountains once we reach the afternoon hours,” the weather service warned.

But many Boulder Creek residents told KPIX 5, they were going to ignore the order and try to ride out the storm which could dump as much as 6 inches of rain on hillsides that have barely begun revegetating from massive blaze that burned 86,500 acres.

“Yeah, we’re going to stick around,” said Boulder Creek resident Steven Coleman. “Where else are we going to go?”

Those staying cited experience of dealing with big storms, evacuation fatigue, and fear of looting.

“We gonna stay unless it becomes unsafe,” said Coleman.

“We’ve decided to stay,” said another resident Gloria Sitz.

Most people like Sitz either stayed with family and friends or paid for hotel rooms for more than a month during the CZU fire evacuation last year. They said they don’t want to deal with that anymore.

“In my particular location, we have a generator, we have chainsaws, we know how to use them and we’re prepared,” said Sitz.

The weather service also warned of flooding in the North Bay, particularly around the Russian River. Already overnight a rock slide had tumbled onto Mark West Springs Rd. near Fox Lane.

There was already flooding on Colgan Creek near Sebastopol where water levels had already climbed to 76.5 feet by Sunday morning.

“If the atmospheric river stalls for even a few hours over the Russian River basin, we will have to monitor trends closely,” the weather service said. “Of more concern is some of the flashier creeks out of the Russian Basin such as Mark West and those near the base of Mt Tamalpais such as San Anselmo and Corte Madera.”

There was also elevating fears of the impact the strong winds would have on the thousands of drought stressed trees in the Bay Area.

The weather service tweeted at 5:30 a.m. the Los Gatos weather station — located at around 1850 feet — was measuring wind gusts of up to 57 mph and Las Trampas in the East Bay Hills was gusting 58 mph.

The main pulse of the potent plume of sub-tropical moisture was still targeting the North Bay Sunday morning, but would be on the move.

“The main atmospheric river will drop to around the Golden Gate by roughly 2-3 p.m. this afternoon,” the weather service said. “Expect several hours of very heavy rain to hammer the urban corridors during this time frame including the 101/280 on the Peninsula and 880/680 in the East Bay.”

The threat of heavy rains also has already forced the closure of the Alameda County Fair, the Danville Fallfest and the Oakland Zoo on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the turf at Levi’s Stadium will endure its toughest weather challenge ever by the time the San Francisco 49ers-Indianapolis Colts game kicks off around 5:30 a.m.